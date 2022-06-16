Tom Hiddleston Hints At 'being Happy' With Zawe Ashton Amid Engagement Rumours Online

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton have been the talk of the town for a while. They both appeared in the 2019 play Betrayal and are often spotted together making fans curious about their relationship status. While it was earlier reported that the duo got engaged after Zawe Ashton was spotted flashing a diamond ring during the recent British Academy Film Awards, Tom Hiddleston has now reacted to the rumours in his recent interaction.

Tom Hiddleston is reportedly happy with Zawe Ashton

According to a recent interaction with the Los Angeles Times, tom Hiddleston got candid about his highly-awaited series, The Essex Serpent and even reflected on his rumoured relationship with Zawe Ashton. As the engagement rumours about Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton took the internet by storm, the Loki actor was asked about the same during the reaction. While he chose not to elaborate his response to the same, he said, “I’m very happy.”

Tom Hiddleston-Zawe Ashton's relationship timeline

Soon after the couple first met on the sets of the 2019 play Betrayal, rumours about their relationship surfaced online. Although the couple did not confirm they were in a relationship, pictures of them on romantic getaways began to appear online. The duo were also spotted in Ibiza in September 2021 and pictures from their trip created a buzz on the internet. The Loki actor was also seen with Zawe Ashton as the couple attended the Tony Awards together, which marked their first red carpet appearance as a couple. Zawe Ashton was seen in a stunning deep-neck red gown and a matching lip shade as she stood alongside her beau, who graced the event in a tuxedo.

Tom Hiddleston’s latest projects

Tom Hiddleston was seen in the web series titled the Essex Serpent. Written by Anna Symon, and directed by Clio Barnard, the series British gothic romance period drama miniseries based on the novel of the same name by Sarah Perry. Apart from Hiddleston, other notable actors in the series include Frank Dillane as Luke Garrett, Claire Danes as Cora Seaborne, Hayley Squires as Martha, Jamael Westman as Dr George Spencer, Michael Jibson as Matthew Evansford, Caspar Griffiths as Frankie Seaborne, and more. The series premiered on Apple TV+ on 13 May 2022.

