Tom Hiddleston Is 'pleased' That 'Loki' Was Able To Touch On Gender Fluidity

Actor Tom Hiddleston who plays the role of Loki in the Marvel series of the same name noted that his character has been portrayed as gender fluid in Marvel comic books as well as in Norse mythology from where the character was originated and he welcomes Marvel Studio's decision to address his sexuality as gender fluid in the series as well.

On Sunday, June 6, a small clip was posted by Loki on their official Twitter handle that showed a small glimpse of Loki's prisoner file that listed Loki's sex as fluid. According to SYFY Wire, during the screening of the series on Tuesday, June 8 at a Los Angeles theatre, Tom Hiddleston revealed in an interview that Loki's identity is so broad and wide-ranging that one can never put his character in a box and he can never be pinned down. Talking about addressing Loki's character as gender fluid in the television series, Tom said that he was really pleased that they were able to touch on that in the series.

POV: You've just arrived at the TVA 🕰 Marvel Studios' #Loki starts streaming Wednesday on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/fhP2pWvOz5 — Loki (@LokiOfficial) June 6, 2021

What time does Loki release in India?

Tom Hiddleston has been playing the role of Loki also known as the God of Mischief ever since his character made an appearance in the 2011 MCU movie Thor. The new television series comprises six episodes and takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame The series catches up with Loki after he escapes from the custody of the Avengers after the Battle of New York and steals Tesseract, a stone that allows him to time travel. A group called the Time Variance Authority that is responsible for keeping the events of the various universe in check, puts Loki under arrest and strips him of his shapeshifting powers as punishment for abusing time travel. The show will feature a lot of time travelling sequences and Tom Hiddleston will be playing the older version of Loki in the series The television series is set to drop on Wednesday, June 9 on Disney+ Hotstar at 1.30 pm IST. Watch the Loki trailer right below.

