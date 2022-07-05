Tom Hiddleston Led 'Loki 2' Begins Principal Photography In UK, Pics From Sets Go Viral

After becoming a spectacular hit and a sensation among the fans, the sequel of Loki is now in development. The principal photography for the second season of MCU’s web series Loki has begun and fans just cannot wait to witness the magnetic charm of lead star Tom Hiddleston once again on the OTT platform.

With Loki 2’s principal photography taking place in London, excited fans are sharing various stills from the sets. According to various media reports, the second season of the highly anticipated film is slated to premiere somewhere around mid-2023 on Disney+. Tom who plays the titular role in the forthcoming series, is not seen wearing a TVA jersey but has agents around him.

Loki 2 principal photography begins

Another set of pictures shared by a Twitter user gives an inside look at the show’s set constructed on a street next to London’s Noel Theatre. In the pics, film posters can be seen lining up the walls. Interestingly, one of the posters features Kingo, the character played by Kumail Nanjiani in Eternals.

For the unversed, Kingo is a cosmic-powered member of the community of genetically-engineered Eternals. Created by the Celestials in the World Forge, Kingo was sent to Earth in 5000 BC to progress the planet's societal development. Kingo was a warrior in the group who proved a useful asset in their fight against the Deviants. Given that the film is said to be from the 1950s in the MCU, it ties in with the theory that the London scene of Loki is set in that era. Further connections of the MCU’s film to Eternals are still not clear.

Meanwhile, during his appearance on the popular talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 41-year-old actor confirmed that all the actors from the pilot season will reprise their roles in the second season of the Disney + Hotstar show. The actor did not delve deeper into the details furthermore. That being said, fans can expect to see actors Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Sasha Lane, Jack Veal, DeObia Oparei, Richard E. Grant, and Jonathan Majors, and more in Loki 2. The ending of the first season created an intriguing pathway to the second season as Sylvie killed He Who Remains, a variant of future MCU villain Kang the Conqueror, and messed up the timeline.

IMAGE: Instagram/Hiddlesbabe/AP