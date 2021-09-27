Tom Hiddleston Makes Red Carpet Debut With Rumoured Girlfriend Zawe Ashton At Tony Awards

2021 Tony Awards was a star-studded event with multiple celebrities attending the award night. Loki actor Tom Hiddlestone also arrived at the award function with his 2019's Broadway show Betrayal cast members Zawe Ashton and Charlie Cox. As per reports, Hiddlestone and Ashton are rumoured to be in a relationship and the Tony Awards 2021 marked their red carpet debut as a couple.

Tom Hiddlestone arrives at Tony Awards 2021 with rumoured girlfriend Zawe Ashton

As per People, Hiddlestone and Ashton met on the sets of their broadway play Betrayal and are rumoured to be dating. Tom and Zawe attended the event together with their Betrayal co-star Charlie Cox. Hiddleston was nominated for best performance for his leading role in Betrayal at the 2021 Tony Awards; the ward was ultimately taken home by Andrew Burnap for his performance in The Inheritance. Betrayal also marked the Marvel star's debut on broadway.

The play was also nominated for best revival of a play, which was won by A Soldier's Play. Betrayal is a play written by Harold Pinter in 1978, Hiddleston plays the role of Robert, a man whose wife Emma is having an affair with his best friend, Jerry. The play follows the extramarital affair in reverse, from its aftermath to its beginnings.

Tom Hiddleston in Loki

Tom Hiddleston was recently seen in Disney's mini-series Loki. The series was released as part of phase four of MCU and took place after the events of the film Avengers: Endgame. In the series, an alternate version of Loki is brought to the mysterious Time Variance Authority (TVA), a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space and monitors the timeline. Hiddleston reprises his role as Loki from the film series, with Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Sasha Lane, Jack Veal, DeObia Oparei, Richard E. Grant, and Jonathan Majors joining the series. The series was released on June 9 and consisted of six episodes, it received positive reviews, with praise for the performances, musical score, and visuals. The series is confirmed to return for season two.

Image: Instagram/@betrayalbwy