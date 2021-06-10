Tom Hiddleston Recalls His First Meeting With On-screen Brother 'Thor' Aka Chris Hemsworth

The year 2011 saw Chris Hemsworth as well as Tom Hiddleston making their MCU debut with Kenneth Branagh’s Thor. The actors and their characters, ten years on, can be seen playing a crucial part in the eponymous cinematic universe. Ahead of the Loki episode 1’s debut on Disney Plus and streamers across the world, the actor was seen recalling the time when he met his on-screen sibling, Thor aka Chris Hemsworth for the very first time. Read on to know more.

Tom Hiddleston on his first meet with Chris Hemsworth:

It so happened that when Jimmy Kimmel pulled out an old photo of Hiddleston and Hemsworth from over a decade ago, the actor, as soon as the above video crosses the 2 minute and 50-second mark, can be heard saying that, "It was in 2009, we just got cast, and it was the first time I met Chris. We were at Kenneth Branagh's house in England. And all I see when I look at that photo is inaccessible youth. It was interesting 'coz we just met. Chris was Thor and I was Loki and [director] Kenneth Branagh had an idea. I think he went into an old wardrobe. He pulled out these colours because Thor's cape was red and Loki's cape was green. I think those costumes were from his movies of Henry V and Hamlet."

Additionally, a little further along, Kimmel can be seen pulling out an article written back in 2010 by the writer of an editorial. The piece in question called the two actors no-names. While looking at the piece in question, the star can be heard acknowledging that Marvel Studios indeed gambled with the film. That very same piece can be found below.

About Loki series:

Loki series sees Tom Hiddleston return to the MCU as the fan-favourite God of mischief in a show that is touted to be a time-hopping action comedy thriller. The MCU spinoff show, in addition to Hiddleston, stars the likes of Owen Wilson as Agent Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Cailey Fleming as Sylvie Lushton, and Erika Coleman as Florence Schaffner. As far as the Loki series release date in India is concerned, a new episode of the same will be made available for streaming every Wednesday by 12.30 pm Indian Standard Time on Disney+ Hotstar. Loki review(s) by many have deemed the pilot episode of the same to be the best MCU spinoff show opener yet.

