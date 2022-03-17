Tom Hiddleston Reportedly Engaged To Girlfriend Zawe Ashton, Latter Shows Off Diamond Ring

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton were seen in the 2019 play Betrayal, in which they took on the roles opposite each other and have been inseparable ever since. The duo made their first red carpet appearance together as a couple at the Tony Awards in 2021 and are often spotted together, giving their fans major couple goals. The couple is now engaged, according to reports by Entertainment Tonight, the news which came after Zawe Ashton was spotted flashing a diamond ring during the recent British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA).

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton engaged?

The duo arrived at the BAFTA awards in style as Hiddleston looked dapped in a black tuxedo as he posed alongside Zawe Ashton, who stole the show in a pink-hued gown. However, what caught fans' attention was the massive diamond ring she was wearing and netizens have ever since been over the moon speculating the couple to be engaged. The couple was seen standing hand-in-hand at the prestigious event as they posed for the cameras.

Wow! Zawe was pictured wearing a huge diamond sparkler on her ring finger pic.twitter.com/7fiOsrxqm8 — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) March 17, 2022

Congratulations to Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston on their engagement.

Aww ♥️ that’s a beautiful ring. pic.twitter.com/CkQTWeumDi — 𝔐♥️𝔖🧊☀️ (@Mad_Houri) March 17, 2022

📸: Torrilla.#TomHiddleston pic.twitter.com/r2kxEUZmRS — 𝕋𝕠𝕞 ℍ𝕚𝕕𝕕𝕝𝕖𝕤𝕥𝕠𝕟 ℍ𝔻+ (@TomHD___) March 15, 2022

Tom Hiddleston-Zawe Ashton relationship

After the happy couple met on the sets of the 2019 play Betrayal, rumours about their relationship surfaced online. Although the couple did not confirm they were in a relationship, pictures of them on romantic getaways began to surface online. The duo headed to Ibiza in September 2021 and pictures from their trip had fans swooning over them. The duo was seen in water as they smiled at each other and then went in for a kiss.

The couple were in high spirits and They seemed chirpy pic.twitter.com/mH9MKMOV2e — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) September 15, 2021

The Loki actor was also seen with Zawe Ashton as the couple attended the Tony Awards together, which marked their first red carpet appearance as a couple. Zawe Ashton was seen in a stunning deep-neck red gown and a matching lip shade as she stood alongside her beau, who graced the event in a tuxedo.

Tom Hiddleston in The Essex Serpent

Tom Hiddleston was most recently in the news as his upcoming web series The Essex Serpent got a release date. The actor will be seen sharing the screen with Claire Danes in the series, which is set to release on May 13, 2022, via Apple TV. The series will be an adaptation of Sarah Perry's novel by the same name.

