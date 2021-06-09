Tom Hiddleston Reveals If Loki Is A Part Of 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

Loki star Tom Hiddleston, ahead of the release of his first MCU project as a lead, has revealed that he will not be making an appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder. Loki, who has been a prominent character or has made appearances in six MCU movies till now (three of them being Thor movies), will not be a part of the fourth Thor movie. Read on to know more about what Tom Hiddleston shared about his Marvel character.

Tom Hiddleston will not be in Thor 4

Tom Hiddleston in his chat with Empire confirmed that his Marvel Cinematic Universe character, Loki, will not be a part of the fourth Thor film, which is titled Thor: Love and Thunder. This will be the first time that Loki, who is Thor’s brother and is often seen sharing a love-hate relationship with him in the movies, will not be seen with Thor in his film. Tom Hiddleston was quoted saying, “We talked about the Thor movies as a family saga, and the diametric opposition between Thor and Loki and duality and antagonism being a book that perhaps should remain closed for the moment.”

While the character of Loki died in the 2018 film Avengers: Infinity War, in the time-travel events of Avengers: Endgame, he escaped into an alternate timeline. The Loki series will follow Loki’s story right after that moment from Avengers: Endgame. Due to his multiple timelines, the fans of the God of Mischief were hopeful that his timeline might possibly collide with that of Thor 4, making Hiddleston’s appearance in the film possible, but that is no longer likely to happen. Thor: Love and Thunder recently completed filming, and is scheduled to release in 2022.

However, after seeing Tom Hiddleston in Loki the audience will get to experience him in the role of the God of Mischief once again, in the upcoming animated series of the MCU, titled What If…? For this animated anthology series, Tom Hiddleston will be doing a voice role for his character. What If…? is slated to premiere in August 2021.

Loki series release date and other updates

The Loki series releases today, 9 June, on Disney + Hotstar. Besides Tom Hiddleston, the Loki series cast includes Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Richard E Grant, and Sasha Lane.

Promo Image Source: Marvel Studios Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.