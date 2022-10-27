Tom Hiddleston-Zawe Ashton Welcome First Child Together, Couple 'filled With Joy': Report

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton welcomed their first child together, with reports suggesting that the duo is 'thrilled' to embrace parenthood.

According to a source, via US Weekly, the engaged couple has been undergoing the challenges that come with parenthood, however, are enjoying every bit of it. Ashton confirmed her pregnancy early this year as she debuted her baby bump on the red carpet for Mr Malcolm’s List.

The insider told the publication, "Tom and Zawe are loving being new parents and are filled with joy," and added, "They have been having the struggles of new parents and aren’t sleeping much but are thrilled.”

The news of the couple's expanding family came at the same time as the Loki star confirmed their engagement. “I’m very happy,” the actor told the Los Angeles Times. At a special screening of the period drama Mr Malcolm's List in New York, Zawe sported an off-shoulder sequin gown while flaunting her baby bump.

For the unversed, Zawe and Hiddleston sparked romance rumours shortly after meeting on the sets of the 2019 play Betrayal. Earlier, a source told People that the duo shared 'lovely' chemistry together. The source said, "They were very private publicly, but behind the scenes, you could just see a lovely chemistry," the insider recalled and added, "There were twinkles in both of their eyes, and the entire company, including Charlie Cox, were all very close." Before dating Zawe, Tom was in a relationship with pop star Taylor Swift.

On the work front, Hiddleston is gearing up for the second season of his MCU show Loki alongside Owen Wilson and more.

