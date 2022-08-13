Tom Hiddleston’s Crazy BTS Video From 'Loki 2' Set Leaves Netizens Cracked Up; Watch

Ahead of the release of the much-awaited Marvel series Loki 2, the fans have been curious about the latest updates on the show as it is currently in progress. While Tom Hiddleston has been sharing updates about the filming of the show, a thrilling piece of video depicting the actor recently surfaced online and created a massive buzz online. The fans were excited to watch behind the scenes of the actor performing on the sets of the show.

Tom Hiddleston's BTS video from Loki 2 sets

A Twitterati recently went online and dropped a stunning video clip in which Tom Hiddleston can be seen performing for the camera while the crowd watching him. The moment this video surfaced on Twitter, numerous fans took to the comments and expressed their love for Tom Hiddleston by dropping in heart and heart-eyed emojis in the comments. On the other hand, many were left cracked up by the way he was performing. Watch the full video clip ahead and see how the fans were delighted to get a peek of behind the scenes glimpse of the actor.

*documental voice*

And in this time we can see a #loki in his natural environment doing his mating dance pic.twitter.com/iYVjDZSx9W — Mars ‽ (semi-ia) (@techsavvymars) August 11, 2022

LOKI SHOWING OFF HIS POWERS NEXT SEASON!??! — Ashbug107 (@Ihatechildren15) August 12, 2022

I love his hair flips. — Erma Scott (@ErmaScott3335) August 12, 2022

LMAAAAAAOOOOOO — Ana (@ashes_ana) August 11, 2022

😂😂😂🥺💚 — 𝓢𝔂𝓵𝓴𝓲 𝓢𝓽𝓸𝓻𝔂𝓽𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓻 (@SylkiCZ) August 12, 2022

Since the announcement of the renewal of the series, the makers have remained silent about the developments of the series and have largely kept the details of the second season under wrap. However, Hiddleston confirmed that all the actors from the pilot season will reprise their roles in the second season. The actors that are expected to be seen in the upcoming series include Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Sasha Lane, Jack Veal, DeObia Oparei, Richard E. Grant, and Jonathan Majors, and more.

Earlier in September, MCU head Kevin Feige was asked to divulge details of season two of the Tom Hiddleston series in an interview with Collider. He stated, ''It is underway. We're developing it as we speak. The hope is that much of the same team will return. Kate is going on to bigger and better things, so the director search will begin shortly, and I'm not being evasive. We have a start date. I'm not sure exactly where it falls between next year or the year after."

Image: Instagram/@officialloki