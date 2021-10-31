Tom Holland Admits Being 'terrified' Of Alfred Molina's Doc Ock In 'Spider-Man 2' As A Kid

Actor Tom Holland is all set to enter the madness of multiverses created by Doctor Strange in the upcoming third instalment of his Spider-Man franchise titled Spider-Man: No Way Home in December. The young superhero will not only have to keep with the aftermath of the spell, but also fend off some of the notorious villains of the web crawler throughout the multiverse. The hype around the movie was doubled through the rumours and speculations concerning the new recruits and the return of some old, familiar faces featuring in the film.

After the trailer was launched, fans got a glimpse of villains that would appear in the upcoming films namely Electro, Green Goblin and more. However, a familiar set of mechanical tentacles caught the attention of the fans as actor Alfred Molina appeared on the screen as the mad scientist Dr Octavius also called Doc Ock. With the netizens charged up to see some high octane action between Marvel's scientifically engineered superhumans, Holland revealed a rather interesting anecdote about meeting the mad scientist.

Tom Holland on Alfred Molina's Doc Ock

In an interview with Empire as reported by CBR, the 25-year-old actor revealed that he was 'terrified' of the character when he watched him as a kid. Doc Ock was first introduced in Sam Raimi's 2004 Spider-Man 2. The actor was only 8-years-old when the film came out.

In the interview, Holland stated that he was obsessed with Raimi's movies and recalled seeing Molina for the first time in his full get-up as Doc Ock. He stated, ''He had the glasses on, and he was wearing his belt, which is what the legs were attached to,'' He added that as a kid, he was 'terrified' of Molina. However, this quickly changed when the actor told EW that watching Molina adapt to Marvel's new CGI technology for the mechanical tentacles was 'cool'.

More on Spider-Man: No Way Home

Holland will be seen playing the titular role in Spider-Man No Way Home while Zendaya will essay the role of Michelle "MJ" Jones. The third instalment of Spider Man franchise is rumoured to have all the three actors who played Spider-Man in the last two decades, namely, Tom, Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield reunite for the film. The rumour was never officially confirmed. The film will also feature Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei playing pivotal roles. Spider-Man: No Way Home's trailer was aired on August 24 and the movie is slated to be released in theatres on December 17, 2021.

Image: Instagram/@tomholland2013