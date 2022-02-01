Tom Holland & Florence Pugh Have Discussed Possible Spider-Man-Helena Crossover

The fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe introduced the world to several new superheroes. One of them is Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, Natasha Romanoff's sister. Viewers loved Florence Pugh's role in the 2021 film Black Widow and have been lauding her since then. The fan favourite character also appeared in Disney+ latest show Hawkeye and garnered praise. While fans are looking forward to seeing Yelena as Black Widow successor in the upcoming outings of Marvel Studios, Florence Pugh and Tom Holland already have some ideas.

As per Screenrant, Tom Holland recently revealed that he and Florence Pugh have thought of a Spider-Man-Yelena Belova crossover. In an interview with The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, the Spider-Man: Homecoming star revealed he and Florence Pugh have literally discussed the possibility of a crossover between their Marvel characters. Holland also revealed he hopes that one day the crossover will happen. However, they have not pitched their idea to Marvel yet, those who can ultimately bring the crossover to life.

He said the crossover "hasn't been suggested to the big bosses yet, but Florence and I have definitely spoken about it, and hopefully one day we can make that happen. That would be very cool."

Tom Holland's Spider-man journey

Tom Holland first appeared as Spider-Man in the 2016 Marvel Studios film Captain America: Civil War. His character was introduced by none other than Robert Downy Jr's Iron Man. He then went on to star in Spider-Man: Homecoming and garnered a lot of praise from the viewers. His last outing was the critically-acclaimed film Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film came out to be the biggest blockbuster of 2021 and currently holds the highest audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

More about Spider-Man: No Way Home

The third entry in MCU's Spider-Man trilogy saw the return of former Spider-Mans played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. The film's events took place after Mysterio unveiled Peter Parker's identity. As Peter Parker went to Doctor Strange, a wrong spell ended up opening doors to the multiverse. The film also saw some iconic Spider-Man villains, including Doc Ock, Lizard, Electro and Sandman. The film is still in talks and is one of the most loved MCU movies so far.