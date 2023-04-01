Tom Holland-Zendaya, Spider-Man Co-stars, Vacationing In Kerala's Munnar?

Tom Holland and Zendaya arrived in India to attend the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. A photo of the Spider-Man stars was shared online by the official Twitter handle of Kerala Tourism in which they seemed to be vacationing in Munnar. The photo went viral quickly but some netizens pointed out that it could be morphed.

In the viral photo, Tom and Zendaya walked close to each other in a tea plantation with a picturesque view in the backdrop. In the picture, Tom wore a grey T-shirt teamed with black trousers and Zendaya sported a grey turtle neck sweater teamed with pants and a brown cross-body bag. The photo was captioned, "Guess who we spotted far away from home? #FarAwayHome #Munnar #KerelaTourism."

Take a look at the tweet below:

However, it could be an April Fool's Day prank. While many fans were in awe of the couple's romantic photo from Munnar, some pointed out that it could be an April Fool's Day prank. A fan commented, "Damn, it's truee. Wow, they are enjoying their visit to India." Another fan wrote, "I can't believe my eyes." Yet another one wrote, "April Fool! Nice try."

The photo shared by Kerala Tourism is indeed an edited one. Zendaya and Tom Holland's picture is from their outing in Boston, USA from April last year.

tom holland and zendaya holding hands in Boston 🥺♥️ pic.twitter.com/WswEPhMTka — fran multi 💫🕷️🕸️ (@hpspideywayne) April 25, 2022

Tom Holland, Zendaya's arrival in Mumbai

The Spider-Man Homecoming stars Tom Holland and Zendaya landed in Mumbai on March 31. They were snapped at Kalina airport. While Tom wore a pink T-shirt paired with blue jeans and a black jacket, his girlfriend Zendaya opted for a white T-shirt paired with denim and a long black jacket.

Their photos and videos soon started doing the rounds on social media. Hashtags for Tom and Zendaya have been trending on social media.