Tom Holland And Zendaya Pack On PDA In Car; 'Tomdaya' Shippers Rejoice On Social Media

It was nothing short of a real-life cinematic treat for the Marvel fans after seeing Spider-Man: Homecoming couple Tom Holland and Zendaya making it official publicly. After appearing in the first instalment of the three-series Spiderman franchise, the young stars amassed a huge following linking the actors together romantically in real life. After five years of wait and incessant shipping, the fans are now expressing their ecstasy on social media.

Tom Holland and Zendaya pack on PDA in car

Making it official, the 25-year-old British actor was seen kissing the 24-year-old Disney star in the halted car. The video and close-up shots from the moment taken by the paparazzi blew up on social media as Marvel fans could not believe the dramatic turn in the duo's five-year-long friendship. The couple was romantically linked during the release of the first Spiderman movie in 2017, however, they were quick to dissolve such rumours and maintained that they were just friends.

Tom Holland and zendaya are it for me, don't ruin this pic.twitter.com/QbGyuJ9B8x — Imaan Adams (@a_girl_adams) July 3, 2021

'Tomdaya' fans into a social media frenzy

Zendaya and Tom Holland literally make my day :) pic.twitter.com/mZBxz3ckkc — ANAKEdua (@dinnnishtt) July 3, 2021

How everyone is after seeing zendaya and tom holland kissing💃🏻 pic.twitter.com/HN3A6UmSuX — GAURI (@onlyglamhours) July 3, 2021

As soon as the photos and video of the couple packing on major PDA were circulated on social media, the frenzied fans were quick to post their reaction. From squeals of excitement to hilarious memes, Twitter was flooded with netizens rejoicing the 'Tomdaya' moment. One fan shared a side-by-side shot of Tom Holland and Zendaya kissing in the movie vs in real life while another fan expressed their happiness on Twitter stating that they were obsessing over the couple since 2017. One fan shared a picture of the moment and wondered whether the young actors were serious or fooling the fans with one of their shenanigans.

Spotted Jake Gyllenhaal having a dinner by himself after press released pictures of tom Holland and zendaya sharing a kiss pic.twitter.com/jy5ezA0Sth — CNN breaking news (@PLAYB0iLOKI) July 3, 2021

it’s funny how this photo makes you think if zendaya and tom holland are a real thing or just trolling everyone lmao 😭 pic.twitter.com/pZlLuRqkiP — KL ❀ (@tiffany_rose___) July 3, 2021

Several fans circulated the images online and pointed out how happy the British actor looked in the close-up shots after kissing Zendaya. The internet wasted no time in producing memes about the dramatic situation while also including actor Jake Gyllenhaal and rapper Nicki Minaj in the mix in response to a popular ongoing joke in the fandom. One user shared a picture of the Gyllenhaal with the caption, 'Spotted Jake Gyllenhaal having a dinner by himself after press released pictures of tom Holland and Zendaya sharing a kiss'.

The other car in front of Tom Holland and Zendaya: pic.twitter.com/92BikpnYuH — Tarun (@wolf_warrior22) July 3, 2021

Tom Holland and Zendaya? There is really something in Spiderman Movies pic.twitter.com/75YLKDiLEn — Febbie (@febbyangg) July 3, 2021

Visual representation of me rn, liking every single Zendaya and Tom Holland post on my tl pic.twitter.com/VY48qAtqeE — Nisha says (@NishaTripathi_) July 3, 2021

