'Tom Holland' Complains About ‘having The Whole India On His Twitter Timeline’

Spider-Man star Tom Holland visited India for the NMACC gala and became one of the top trending celebrities on Twitter. With every mention or a photo of the Hollywood star surfacing online, he was tagged on the microblogging site. However, it has been pointed out that all of the tweets were tagged to the wrong Tom Holland. Instead of tagging the Avengers: Endgame star, who was in the country, Twitterati tagged an award-winning biographer and broadcaster who is the actor’s namesake.

From his airport arrival with Zendaya to his apology to the Indian paparazzi at the NMACC red carpet, Spider-Man star Tom Holland made several headlines in the last two days. The actor’s hashtags also shot up with his recent India visit. Although, in a hilarious mistake, another verified Twitter account holder, Tom Holland complained to social media users and asked them to ‘make it stop’.

Social media users and others seemingly tagged the biographer and broadcaster Tom Holland instead of the actor. This irked the former as his timeline was spammed with pictures and posts about the actor. He took to Twitter to issue a clarification and requested social media users to not confuse the two personalities. It seems like I have the whole of India in my timeline (sic)."

Image: Tom Holland/Twitter

As soon as Tom Holland issued the clarification, users showered him with apologies and also chuckled at his plight.

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s trip to India

Tom Holland and his girlfriend Zendaya were recently in Mumbai to attend the NMACC gala. The couple attended day 2 of the event with several other international and Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Zendaya walked the pink carpet in a midnight blue Rahul Mishra saree and won the hearts of her Indian fans by greeting the paparazzi with a namaste. The Spider-Man actor also expressed his gratitude for being invited to the event and shared photos from the event before his departure from the country.

Tom Holland called his time in India a ‘wonderful experience’ that he will ‘never forget’.