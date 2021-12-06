Tom Holland Confirms He Will Play Fred Astaire In Upcoming Biopic By Sony Pictures

As the fans eagerly await the release of the highly-anticipated movie, Spider-Man No Way Home, Tom Holland dropped a delightful piece of news about his upcoming project.

As Amy Pascal recently expressed her desire to cast Tom Holland in the forthcoming biopic of the artiste Fred Astaire, Holland confirmed the news and revealed that he will be essaying that role.

Tom Holland to play Fred Astaire in the upcoming biopic

In interview with AP, Tom Holland reacted to Amy Pascal's comment on how she wanted him to play the role of Fred Astaire and also continue in another trilogy of the Spider-Man movies. The actor then confirmed that he will be playing the lead in Fred Astaire biopic and further revealed that he hasn't yet read the script of the film that arrived a week ago. He also revealed that Amy Pascal FaceTimed him to confirm his role.

He said, "The script came in a week ago. I haven’t read it yet; they haven’t given it to me. She FaceTimed me earlier. I was in the bath," he said with a laugh. "And we had a lovely FaceTime, but I will be playing Fred Astaire."

Who is Fred Astaire?

Fred Astaire was a popular American actor, dancer, tv presenter, choreographer and singer who was best known for his amazing dancing skills. His career in the entertainment industry went on for about 76 years, including movies, tv shows and stage shows.

He passed away in 1987 at the age of 88 while battling pneumonia. The actor was best known for his works such as Dancing Lady, Follow the Fleet, The Pleasure of His Company, The Towering Inferno, Ghost Story, The Notorious Landlady, You Were Never Lovelier, Bob Hope Presents the Chrysler Theatre, The Over-the-Hill Gang Rides Again, The Easter Bunny Is Comin' to Town, The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle and many more.

Tom Holland's latest

Apart from Spider-man No Way Home, the actor has also been gearing up for the release of his upcoming American action-adventure movie titled, Uncharted. Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the movie is set for a theatrical release in the United Kingdom on 11th February 2022, and in the United States on 18th February 2022.

Image: Instagram/@tomholland2013