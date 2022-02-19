Hollywood star couple Tom Holland and Zendaya tend to keep their romatic life away from the limelight. However, time and again, the duo dish out major couple goals for their fans. Be it holding hands or wearing matching jerseys, Tom and Zendaya manage to grab attention wherever they go. Recently, rumours of the couple purchasing a house in South London took the internet by storm. Now, during his recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, the Uncharted star debunked the fake news calling it 'completely false'.

Tom Holland on buying a house with Zendaya

During the chat, the Spider-Man actor revealed that he has received umpteen calls from his friend circle to confirm the news. However, Holland asserted he has no idea about the origin of the rumours. Furthermore, Tom Holland joked that he'd love to own the keys of the rumoured apartment. He said, "I've had so many people call me up, because apparently, I bought a new house in South London? Which is completely false! I didn't buy a new house. I'm like, 'Wow, what a surprise, I wonder when I'll get the keys.'"

On Wednesday, the couple were spotted in New York City as they left a hotel together. The pair were reportedly holding hands while reaching to the screening of Tom Holland's new movie, Uncharted. On Thursday, the two made headlines once again as they attended the New York Rangers hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings. The couple sat close to each other holding hands as they twinned in matching jerseys. But what stole the entire limelight were the names that featured on their customised attires. Apparantly, Holland wore a jersey starring Zendaya's name on the back and vice versa.

On the work front, Tom Holland has garnered critical acclaim for essaying the role of Nathan Drake in his latest film, Uncharted. The plot of the movie sees Tom aka Nathan and his partner Sully embarking on a nerve-wrecking quest of discovering a hidden treasure. Amid this, Nathan also looks for cues to reach his long-lost brother. Helmed by Ruben Fleischer, the action-adventure film also stars Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas in pivotal roles.

Image: Instagram/@tomholland2013