Tom Holland Gushes Over Zendaya's Latest Red Carpet Look, Calls Her 'incredible'

Amid the excitement for Spider-Man: No Way Home, talk on the rumoured romance between the lead actors is doing the rounds. Tom Holland and Zendaya are said to be in a relationship, and they don't seem to have any qualms in expressing their feelings for each other on social media. Another glimpse of this was when the Spider-Man star gushed over his rumoured love on Instagram.

Tom, it seems, is totally smitten by Zendaya and the reason was her win at a fashion award on Wednesday. The former once again posted a snap of her, and it became a talking point again.

Tom Holland gushes over Zendaya amid Spider-Man: No Way Home stars' relationship rumours

Zendaya was honoured with the 'Fashion Icon' award at The Council of Fashion Designers of America event. The Dune star's achievement left her rumoured beau completely love-struck. He posted a snap of Zendaya from the event and captioned, 'naa stop it'.

Tom called the 25-year-old artist the 'most incredible person' and added that it was the 'most incredible achievement'. Also highlighting the work of her stylist Law Roach, he continued that they deserved 'every bit of it'.

Among those to laud Tom's post and Zendaya's work was F1 champion, Lewis Hamilton.

Three weeks back, it was again a red carpet appearance that left him completely mesmerised. On October 19, he had dropped a snap of her, in her futuristic outfit, at the premiere of Dune. He had then captioned it 'Dune' with a love-struck emoji, leaving Zendaya emotional.

A month before, on Zendaya's birthday, September 1, he had called her as his 'MJ' and asked her to give him a call when she'll be up. The highlight of his post was his Spider-Man get-up as a smiling Zendaya clicked a mirror selfie with a camera.

The initial rumours of their relationship had surfaced when they were clicked kissing each other in July this year.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: No Way Home is gearing up for release on December 17, 2021. The film directed by Jon Watts, also stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, J. B. Smoove, Benedict Wong, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx.