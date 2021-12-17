Tom Holland In An Emotional Post Calls 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' His 'dream Come True'

Tom Holland recently took all Marvel fans on a ride of nostalgia with his Peter Parker's solo adventure, Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film recently debuted in theatres and has been receiving nothing but praises from critics and fans. The film saw the return of several iconic supervillains and opened the doors to the multiverse. As the film finally released in the US and the rest of the world on December 17, Tom Holland recently penned an emotional note to thank his fans.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Tom Holland recently shared a series of photos from Spider-Man: No Way Home's premiere, featuring him with Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and Benedict Wong. One of the photos also had Jon Watts, the director of all MCU Spider-Man movies. Sharing the photos, the actor wrote, "I can’t believe we actually did it. Sharing the screen and my life with these incredible people has been nothing short of life changing." He further highlighted how actors of different generations worked together in the film and wrote, "This movie is a labour of love a celebrates three generations of cinema. It truly is a dream come true and I’m forever grateful for all the love and support we’ve received over the years." The actor then thanked his fans and sent them love. "We love you and thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Enjoy the movie. P.S. Bring tissues!" he added. Reacting to the post, Marisa Tomei and Zendaya sent love to Tom.

Details about Spider-Man No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home was the most anticipated film of 2021 and is now set to break box office records across the world. The film is nothing but a nostalgic rollercoaster for all Spider-Man and Marvel lovers. Fans and critics have begun to call the film the most ambitious and live-action movie that Sony has ever made. In the movie, Tom Holland's Peter Parker battles against not one or two but five supervillains, including Doc Ock, the Green Goblin and Electro. The film cast Tom Holland, Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead roles. It also saw Alfred Molina, William Dafoe and Jamie Foxx reprising their roles as Peter's arch-enemies. Moreover, the movie is filled with some much-awaited cameos.

Image: AP/Instagram/@tomholland2013