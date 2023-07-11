Tom Holland Isn't Happy With How His Social Media Hiatus Has Been Reported - Here's Why

In August 2022, Hollywood actor Tom Holland announced that he is taking a break from social media. He cited mental well-being as a reason for his social media hiatus. However, the way it was percieved left the Spiderman actor baffled.

3 things you need to know

Tom Holland was last seen in the web show The Crowded Room.

He not oly acted in it but also turned producer for it.

It was right after its schedule wrap that he announced his break.

Tom Holland on why he went on a social media detox

The Crowded Room actor recently appeared on the Jay Shetty podcast and expressed his agony on the way his break from social media was covered. Recalling the time when he took the decision to go on a social media detox, the actor reminisced about filming the web series and how the job became ‘too toxic’ for him. Citing the reason behind his decision, the actor said that he had become addicted to Instagram as well as the false version of his life.

(Tom Holland played the lead role in the psychological thriller The Crowded Room | Image: Youtube Screengrab)

He also admitted that he became an obsessive Instagram user and that it had become a problem. Talking about the break, he said he needed the break as he thinks his mental health will benefit from it. However, what followed frustrated the actor, he said, “The thing that really upset me is the press ran with that and they tried to make out that I was having this mental breakdown. And what upset me was if I was having a mental breakdown, that's not for you to report on."

Tom Holland says his decision was taken in a negative light

He called these reports on his mental health ‘unfair’. He asserted that the media ‘took the story in the wrong direction’. He reiterated that the press painted his mental health in a negative light and rather than accepting his decision, they reported that he was ‘having a nervous breakdown’.