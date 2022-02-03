Tom Holland On Possibility Of 'Spider-Man' Reunions With Andrew Garfield & Tobey Maguire

As Tom Holland has been gearing up for the release of his upcoming action film, Uncharted, he recently opened up about his latest hit movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home and whether it will be receiving the Best Picture nominations at the Oscars 2022. He even talked about the possibility of having Spider-man reunions with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

Tom Holland hinting at another Spider-Man reunion?

According to Variety, as the Oscar Nominations will be soon be announced, Tom Holland stated how honoured he would be if his film, Spider-Man: No Way Home will get nominated at the Oscars 2022 nods announcement on 8 February 2022. While promoting his upcoming film, Uncharted, he also stated on behalf of everyone at Marvel and Sony and particularly Jon Watts that the fan reaction that they received along with their love and support was enough.

“It would be a huge honor for it to be nominated for an Oscar. But I think I can speak on behalf of everyone at Marvel and Sony and particularly [director] Jon Watts, the fan reaction that we’ve received — the love and support — is enough," he stated.

Stating further about how they created something that had been such a culturally enriching experience for so many people, he mentioned that he will never be able to live down the fans reactions they received for Spider-Man: No Way Home. “We have created something that has been such a culturally enriching experience for so many people, that watching those fan reactions to when Andrew [Garfield] comes through and Tobey [Maguire] comes through and Andrew saves Zendaya, I will never be able to live that down, That is just incredible. And for me, to be able to share that with the world is enough," he exclaimed.

Adding to it, he also teased the fans about the possibility of Spider-Man reunions ahead with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire and said-

“Could it happen? Of course it could happen. We’ve done it once before. Will it happen? I don’t know.”

Tom Holland's upcoming movies

Tom Holland is currently awaiting the release of his American action-adventure film, Uncharted, directed by Ruben Fleischer. While the actor plays the role of Nathan "Nate" Drake, other cast members of the movie include Mark Wahlberg as Victor "Sully" Sullivan, Sophia Ali as Chloe Frazer, Antonio Banderas as Moncada, Tati Gabrielle as Braddock, among others. The movie is slated for a theatrical release on February 11, 2022 in the United Kingdom and on February 18 in the United States.

Image: Stills from Spider-Man movies