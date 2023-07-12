Tom Holland Opens Up About His Alcohol Addiction: I Punished Myself...

Tom Holland’s latest show The Crowded Room released on OTT earlier this month. During one of the promotional interviews for the series, the actor opened up on his alcohol addiction and his journey to sobriety. He confessed to being obsessed with alcohol in the past.

2 things you need to know

Tom Holland stars as Danny Sullivan in The Crowded Room.

He plays a young man who is detained for his involvement in a shooting in 1979.

Tom Holland fails to go through Dry January

During his appearance on the podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Tom talked about his relationship with alcohol and claimed that after trying Dry January, a month when people are expected to abstain from drinking, he realised he was "obsessed" with drinking.

The actor stated that he participated in Dry January after overindulging in alcohol over the holiday season but found it extremely difficult. He said, “All I could think about was having a drink. That’s all I could think about. I was waking up thinking about it. I was checking the clock, ‘When’s it 12pm?’"

(Tom Holland stated he participated in Dry January but found it extremely difficult | Image: AP)

Tom Holland’s journey to sobriety

Tom admitted he felt he was addicted so he decided to abstain from alcohol for two months instead. "I was like, 'Wow, maybe I have a little bit of an alcohol thing,' so I sort of decided to just punish myself and say I'll do February as well, I'll do two months off,' Holland said. His logic was that if he could do two months off then he could prove to himself that he doesn't have a problem.

Two months after quitting alcohol, he discovered that he was still "really struggling" and that his social life had suffered because of it. The actor made the decision to wait another three months till his birthday on June 1. Adding, “By the time I had got to June 1, I was the happiest I had ever been in my life."

Tom said he has been sober for a year and a half now and "it hasn't even crossed my mind," adding that he has discovered "amazing replacements that are fantastic and really healthy.” His decision to quit drinking also had another positive ripple effect; inspiring his mom to go sober herself after watching her son thrive without alcohol. Another benefit of his decision to stop drinking was that it motivated his mother to quit drinking after seeing how well he did without it.