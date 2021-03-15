Tom Holland Opens Up On Playing James Bond, Says It Would Be 'dream Come True'

On Thursday, March 11, 2021, Tom Holland revealed how much he would love the opportunity to play the role of James Bond in the upcoming Bond Movies, in conversation with Heart. The actor said that if he would get the chance to play the famous 007, it would be nothing less than a dream come true for him. He continued by saying that while he constantly reminded himself how lucky and privileged he was to be able to portray the character of Spiderman on the big screen, he said he would be the first one present if a younger Bond was needed at any time.

Tom Holland's 007 aspirations

Daniel Craig currently plays the part of James Bond but will be stepping down as the character after the latest film No Time To Die. Ever since Craig announced that he will be stepping down, the rumour mill has been spinning on who the successor would be. The most popular choices at the moment seem to be Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page and Tom Holland, according to Us Magazine, but nothing seems to be set in stone.

Tom Holland had spoken to Variety earlier in February on the topic of becoming the next Bond. The actor had joked that he would be the shortest Bond in the history of Bonds, but he would still like to give it a shot. He explained that being a young British boy who loved cinema, given the opportunity to play 007 would be a dream come true to him. In favour of himself, he said that he looked quite impressive in a suit and thus felt that he would be able to pull off the role.

Daniel Craig in an interview with Esquire in November 2020 spoke of his decision on stepping down as James Bond. The actor said that it was time for someone else to have a go at the character and step in as Bond. Further, Craig told the Sunday Times, that he loved the fact that he was Bond. He revealed that the film had given him the opportunity to do things no other film had given him. He called being Bond among the most fulfilling and intense things that he had ever done but that it took a lot of energy out of him. The energy that he did not have anymore, as he felt that he was getting too old.