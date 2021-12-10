Tom Holland Recalls When Robert Downey Jr Gave His Brother The Original Iron Man Helmet

Tom Holland, who is currently gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated superhero actioner Spider-Man: No Way Home revealed that Robert Downey Jr. gifted his brother the original Iron Man helmet featured in the movies. The first Iron Man movie hit the screens in 2008 and Holland who forayed into the Marvel Cinematic Universe through Captain America: Civil War in 2016 as Spider-Man mentioned it was a 'huge honour' to possess the original helmet. Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home will premiere in Indian theatres on December 16 and will get a global release on December 17.

Robert Downey Jr. gave Tom Holland's brother the original Iron Man helmet

Tom Holland recently appeared on the First We Feast series Hot Ones, a show in which celebrities must eat spicy hot wings and answer a series of questions. Holland was asked what his favourite Marvel souvenir was and the actor mentioned it was in fact something Robert Downey Jr. had given his brother. Holland mentioned that this happened when the actor was shooting for Dr Dolittle and was staying close to where he lives. Robert Downey Jr. then invited Holland and his family for a screening of Black Panther at his house.

Holland then mentioned that he saw his brother Paddy running towards him with the original helmet that Robert Downey Jr. had given to him as a gift. Holland called it 'special' and mentioned that he joined the MCU very late and Iron Man was the 'birthplace of this incredible world that Kevin Feige and Marvel created'. He mentioned that having the original Iron Man helmet was a 'huge honour'.

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Marvel Cinematic Universe recently released the second trailer of the film ahead of its release, which saw a villain from previous films from the franchise returning to the big screen. The upcoming film will see Tom Holland's Peter Parker trying to enlist Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch's assistance to rectify the past after the secret about his identity as Spider-Man has been revealed to the world. Doctor Strange then mentions in the trailer that something went wrong in the spell to protect Peter's identity, and that will cause visitors from every universe to soon enter.

Image: AP