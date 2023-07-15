Tom Holland Receives Criticism For An Explicit Scene In The Crowded Room

The first episode of Tom Holland’s The Crowded Room debuted on 9 June on OTT. He plays a young man named Danny Sullivan in the show, who is detained for his involvement in a shooting in 1979. The eighth episode of the series was released on Friday and an explicit clip from the show went viral on the internet.

2 things you need to know

The Crowded Room is created by Akiva Goldsman.

Apart from Holland, the show also features Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum and Sasha Lane in a major role.

Tom Holland faces backlash for gay scenes

In the viral video from episode 8, Tom can be seen dancing with actor Elijah Jones in a fairly explicit display of sexy gestures and motions. Later in the scenario, Tom and Elijah go to the lavatory and perform a sexual scene. The scene is changed to show Tom in a room where he is using cocaine before engaging in additional sexual activity with the black man.

Netizens were taken aback by it, and the comments ranged from homophobic remarks and funny memes to protective tweets in Holland's support. Many people are criticising the actor for choosing scandalous characters after playing Spider-Man, and others are criticising them for being homophobic and failing to distinguish between the actor and the character.

(Tom Holland in The Crowded Room | Image: Apple TV+)

One user wrote, "Come on Tom Holland, you making the rest of us spider dudes look bad [facepalm emoji]." Several others tweeted against Holland saying, "Not my Spiderman."

What's next for Tom Holland?

Talking about his future work projects, Tom Holland will be taking a hiatus from acting after The Crowded Room. However, he will soon be seen in Beneath a Scarlet Sky. It is based on the book of the same name, which details the story of a forgotten World War II hero. Additionally, he will be headlining yet-to-be-titled biopic of Fred Astaire.