Tom Holland Regrets Not Taking Previous Spider-Man Andrew Garfield's Blessing; Here's Why

Tom Holland took over the mantle from Andrew Garfield when he first debuted as Spider-Man in 2017. Holland said that he regrets not talking to Garfield before taking on the role of the superhero and Spider-Man: No Way Home helped him make amends. Andrew Garfield was seen as the web-slinger in Marc Webs The Amazing Spider and The Amazing Spider 2, a thread move was in talks but fell through.

Tom Holland regrets not speaking to Andrew Garfield before playing Spider-Man

In an interview with THR, Tom Holland shared that he regrets not getting Andrew Garfield's blessing before taking on the role of Spider-Man. Holland explained that he thought Garfield would be 'heartbroken' about someone else taking on the role of Spider-man from him and said that he should have made amends when he joined the MCU. The actor added that No Way Home gave him a chance to make amends with Andrew and also gave Andrew a chance to get closure.

Holland said, "Something I can look back on now with a little bit of clarity and regret is that I never called [Garfield] when I took over as Spider-Man. Had someone said to me after my second movie that I was done and this other kid was taking over, I would’ve been heartbroken. So looking back, I wish I had the chance to make amends with him, but this film was our opportunity. "

He added, "It was not only an opportunity for him to make peace with the character and the studio, but it was also an opportunity for me and him to have this moment where we realize we could share this thing. The look on his face when he saves Zendaya [MJ] is totally genuine, and I’m really proud of him."

Tom Holland in 'Uncharted'

Holland's next big-screen project is the action-adventure film Uncharted, which is based on the highly popular video game series of the same name. He will be playing the role of Nathan Drake, while Mark Walhberg will play the role of his mentor Victor Sullivan. The action-adventure film will also star Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas in supporting roles. The movie is set to release for a theatrical release on February 18 in India.

