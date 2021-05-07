Tom Holland Reveals He Messed Up His 'Star Wars' Audition For John Boyega's 'Finn'

Actor Tom Holland, who is widely known for his portrayal of MCU's Spider-Man, had once auditioned for Star Wars. However, during the audition, the actor broke into laughter and messed it up. Talking about the same with Backstage Magazine, Tom Holland recalled the incident.

Tom Holland's Star Wars audition

As Holland explained, he got several auditions for the role of Finn. But, things didn't go particularly well during one of those auditions. Holland asserted that he was doing a scene with a woman, who was trying hard to be convincing as an android or drone.

As they were performing, the woman tried to sound like a drone by saying 'Bleep, bloop bloop, bleep bloop'. Tom further added that as he found it funny, he broke into laughter. During the same conversation, Tom added that he was, presumably, auditioning for Finn, which was later essayed by John Boyega.

Tom Holland is not the only actor, who auditioned for Star Wars' Finn. Recently, actor Michael B. Jordan also talked about his failed Star Wars audition. Michael asserted that he "just couldn’t connect well" with the script. Michael also stated that he felt that it was his worst audition to date. Adding more to the same, Michael told that he was unable to wrap his brain around some of the sides while reading this "high-level project". Michael B. Jordan's this revelation comes as he has been making the rounds to promote Without Remorse, his new Tom Clancy thriller on Amazon.

However, in the end, John Boyega was cast as Finn, aka FN-2187. In Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the Star Wars fans met the Stormtrooper who decided to defect from the First Order. He then joined the Resistance, becoming one of the key figures, alongside Daisy Ridley's Rey, that followed in the sequel trilogy. Interestingly, The Force Awakens made more than $2 billion and managed to reintroduced Star Wars to the masses.

IMAGE: TOM HOLLAND IG

