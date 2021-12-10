Tom Holland Reveals He's On A WhatsApp Group With Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield

Tom Holland is currently gearing up for the release of the much-awaited film Spider-Man: No Way Home. He has opened up about being part of a WhatsApp group with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Maguire played Spider-Man from 2022 to 2004, while Garfield took on the role from 2012 to 2014 in The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit the big screens in India on December 16 and will release worldwide on December 17, 2021.

Tom Holland on WhatsApp group with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

Tom Holland recently spoke to BBC 1 and revealed that he was the one to form the group with the two actors who played Spider-Man. He mentioned that he bumped into Tobey Maguire at a Japanese restaurant and got his contact number. It was after this encounter that he set up the group chat between the trio. The actor also hilariously mentioned he is the only one who has ever spoken on the group. He also joked about how he would address them by saying he should call them the 'other Spider-Mans', and referred to himself as 'baby Spider-Man.'

More about the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Marvel Cinematic Universe recently released the second trailer of the film. The short clip saw a villain from previous films returning to the big screen, increasing the excitement about its release. The upcoming film will see Peter Parker, played by Tom Holland trying to enlist Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch's assistance to rectify the past after the secret about his identity as Spider-Man has been revealed to the world. Doctor Strange mentions in the trailer that something went wrong in the spell to protect Peter's identity, which will cause visitors from every universe will soon enter.

Sony Pictures recently made an exciting announcement that had MCU fans in the country on top of the world. It shared an all-new poster of the upcoming film and mentioned that film will hit the Indian screens a day prior to its global release. They wrote, "We have some exciting news for all the Spider-Man & Marvel fans! Our favourite superhero will be swinging in one day earlier than the US! Catch #SpiderManNoWayHome on December 16 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Image: Twitter/@__CS11