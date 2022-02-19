Tom Holland Reveals His Mom Called Spider-Man Makers To Ensure He Got Enough Toilet Breaks

After the massive success of Tom Holland's Marvel movie, Spider-man No Way Home, his next movie Uncharted hit the screens and created a buzz among the fans. The actor recently went candid on a talk show and even revealed a hilarious story about his mother calling the Spider-Man makers to ensure that the actor was getting enough toilet breaks. He even recalled some interesting instances while filming a sequence at the Washington monument.

Tom Holland's Uncharted was released in theatres on 18 February 2022 and featured many other notable actors namely Mark Wahlberg as Victor "Sully" Sullivan, Sophia Ali as Chloe Frazer, Antonio Banderas as Santiago Moncada, Tati Gabrielle as Jo Braddock, Rudy Pankow as Samuel "Sam" Drake, among others. The movie is receiving mixed to positive reviews from the audience.

Tom Holland reveals how his mother got worried about his toilet breaks on Spider-Man sets

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Tom Holland revealed a hilarious instance from the time he was filming the Spider-Man movie and recalled how his mother used to secretly call the producers of the film to ask them to give him enough bathroom breaks while filming. As the actor revealed that his Spider-Man suit did not have a zipper, he also mentioned how he used to be in the suit for days at a time. He then revealed how he hardly took toilet breaks because he wanted to impress the studio and didn't want them to think he needed bathroom breaks.

"On the first movie, I remember we were shooting this sequence on the stack on the Washington Monument, and I was in the suit for days at a time, sort of 11 hours [a day] and I was young, and wanted to impress the studio, and didn't want them to think I needed [bathroom] breaks," he stated.

Furthermore, he narrated the instance where he once spoke to his mother on phone and confessed how he was struggling the entire day because he had to wear the suit and couldn't go to the bathroom. Adding to it, he revealed that two days after that phone call, his producer arrived and asked him how were his kidneys. And when he replied that his kidneys were fine, he asked him why did he ask to which the producer revealed that his mother called them. "Yeah, so my mom called up the biggest studio in the world and was like, 'Give my son more toilet breaks!', he exclaimed.

On the other hand, as the rumours about Tom and Zendaya buying a house together in South London sparked online, the actor dismissed them by stating that it was completely false. He said, "I've had so many people call me up, because apparently, I bought a new house in South London? Which is completely false!" Holland told the hosts. "I didn't buy a new house. I'm like, 'Wow, what a surprise, I wonder when I'll get the keys.' "

Image: Instagram/@tomholland2013