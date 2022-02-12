Tom Holland Reveals How He Tried To Watch New Episodes Of Zendaya's 'Euphoria' In Spain

Zendaya starrer Euphoria second season is taking the internet by storm with its every episode. Premiered on January 9, the second season followed Zendayas character Rue's relapse after getting out of rehab and Cassie's complex relationship with Nate Jacobs. The latest episode of the series was undoubtedly one of the most intense as, spoilers alert, viewers witnessed Rue's attempt to run away from her family after they found out about her relapse.

While on the run, the high school student got involved in a police chase whilst going through withdrawal. Fans believed that Zendaya's exceptional performance in the fifth episode ensured her an Emmy win for the second season as well. While many fans witnessed the young actor's remarkable performance in the latest episode, rumoured beau Tom Holland was not going to miss it despite being in Spain.

How did Tom Holland watch 'Euphoria's latest episode in Spain?

In an interview with Andrea Comptonn, as reported by ScreenRant, the 25-year-old was asked if he had watched the latest episode of Zendaya's Euphoria. The British actor then talked about his struggle to stream the HBO show in Spain revealing that he downloaded VPN in order to watch it. Unfortunately for the actor, the VPN failed to work and he could not watch the episode. The video of the interview was shared online.

tom holland che ha provato a guardare l’ep 5 di euphoria scaricando un vpn ma non ci è riuscito😭 pic.twitter.com/e0FtOCHoFK — dani ⊗ (@weirdzay) February 11, 2022

More on 'Euphoria 2'

As mentioned earlier, the second season showed Rue struggling with drug abuse despite getting out of rehab and promising her loved ones to stay clean. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Emmy-winner talked about how taxing and 'painful' it was to film the fifth episode. She stated, ''It was so intense and scary to tackle, and obviously something that would be incredibly emotionally taxing, but also physically taxing,''

She continued, ''Also, I care about Rue and I hate when she's in pain. And I think this whole episode, there's so much pain and it's bubbling to the surface, and it's also crossed with her withdrawing, which is extremely physically painful. I think if we can still care about her after this, then I hope that other people can extend that to non-fictional characters, to real people, or just be a little bit more understanding and empathetic over the experience of addiction and what it does to people, what it does to their families."

