Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr: Celebs Who Opened Up About Being Sober

Tom Holland, recently revealed that he has been sober for over a year. Holland's decision to stay sober stems from a desire to prioritise his mental and physical well-being.
The iconic rapper has been open about his struggles with substance abuse and has used his platform to raise awareness about his addiction recovery.
Blake made the decision to quit drinking after realising she didn't enjoy it as much as others. Lively is an inspiration for those who choose sobriety for personal reasons.
Renowned for his portrayal of Iron Man, Robert turned his life around after a highly publicised struggle with substance abuse, becoming an advocate for sobriety and a symbol of hope for many.
Natalie has never had a drink in her life and chooses to live a substance-free lifestyle. She serves as a role model for those who have never succumbed to the pressures of Hollywood's party scene.
Harry Potter star decided to quit drinking in 2010, acknowledging that alcohol was becoming a problem in his life. Radcliffe has been vocal about his journey.
Known for his roles in Silver Lining Playbook and American Sniper, Bradley has publicly discussed his choice to maintain sobriety, highlighting its positive impact on his career and personal life.
The multi-talented actress and singer has chosen a substance-free life, attributing her success and emotional well-being to her sobriety.
The talented singer and actress, Demi Lovato, has been open about her battles with addiction and mental health, sharing her personal journey and inspiring others to seek help.