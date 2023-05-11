Last Updated:

Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr: Celebs Who Opened Up About Being Sober

Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr, Demi Lovato and these stars have opened up about being sober in various interviews and have actively advocated it.

Tom Holland
1/10
Source: @tomholland/instagram

Tom Holland, recently revealed that he has been sober for over a year. Holland's decision to stay sober stems from a desire to prioritise his mental and physical well-being.

Eminem
2/10
Source: shutterstock

The iconic rapper has been open about his struggles with substance abuse and has used his platform to raise awareness about his addiction recovery. 

Blake Lively
3/10
Source: shutterstock

Blake made the decision to quit drinking after realising she didn't enjoy it as much as others. Lively is an inspiration for those who choose sobriety for personal reasons. 

Robert Downy Jr.
4/10
Source: shutterstock

Renowned for his portrayal of Iron Man, Robert turned his life around after a highly publicised struggle with substance abuse, becoming an advocate for sobriety and a symbol of hope for many. 

Natalie Portman
5/10
Source: shutterstock

Natalie has never had a drink in her life and chooses to live a substance-free lifestyle. She serves as a role model for those who have never succumbed to the pressures of Hollywood's party scene.

Daniel Radcliffe
6/10
Source: shutterstock

Harry Potter star decided to quit drinking in 2010, acknowledging that alcohol was becoming a problem in his life. Radcliffe has been vocal about his journey. 

Bradley Cooper
7/10
Source: shutterstock

Known for his roles in Silver Lining Playbook and American Sniper, Bradley has publicly discussed his choice to maintain sobriety, highlighting its positive impact on his career and personal life.

Zendaya
8/10
Source: shutterstock

The multi-talented actress and singer has chosen a substance-free life, attributing her success and emotional well-being to her sobriety. 

Demi Lovato
9/10
Source: shutterstock

The talented singer and actress, Demi Lovato, has been open about her battles with addiction and mental health, sharing her personal journey and inspiring others to seek help.

Ben Affleck
10/10
Source: shutterstock

Ben is open about his struggles with addiction. He has been sober since 2018, advocating for recovery and has used his platform to raise awareness about addiction and mental health. 

