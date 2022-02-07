Tom Holland Says He Wants To Make Live-action Movie On 'Jak And Daxter' Video Game

After the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland is now gearing up for the release of his movie Uncharted. The movie is based on the popular video game of the same developed by Naughty Dog. Holland revealed that he would like to make a live-action movie of another popular video game developed by Naughty Dog.

Tom Hollands wants to make a Jak and Daxter live-action movie

In an interview with GameSpot, Tom Holland revealed which video game he would like to adapt into a movie in the future. Holland said that he would like to adapt the Jak and Daxter video game series and will star as Jak, but with a few changes. The Spider-Man explained that he would produce it alongside A24 so that the film would have a darker theme and be more unpredictable. He said, "I would like to make a Jak and Daxter movie, and I would play Jak. But I would make it at A24, so it would be really weird, and like dark... Yeah, I would do a really weird live-action version of Jak and Daxter."

Tom Holland in Uncharted

Holland's next big-screen project is the action-adventure film Uncharted, which is based on the highly popular video game series of the same name. He will be playing the role of Nathan Drake, a treasure hunter who travels across the world to uncover various historical mysteries, while Mark Walhberg will play the role of his mentor Victor Sullivan. The action-adventure film will also star Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas in supporting roles. The movie is set to release for a theatrical release on February 18 in India.

As per IGN, Tom Holland spoke about his upcoming movie at CES 2022 and said he was introduced to the Uncharted video game while he was shooting for Spider-Man 1. He said, "I'm a huge fan of the games. I hadn’t discovered the games until I started making Spider-Man: Homecoming. So my best friend and I while we were making Spider-Man 1 started playing the Uncharted. As soon as we started, we didn’t stop. I remember them trying to drag me out of my trailer to come back to set, I was like ‘No no no, we’re about to complete this mission, leave me alone."

Image: Twitter/@UnderGalt/AP