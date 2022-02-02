Tom Holland Says He Would Be 'honoured' To Host Oscar 2022 With Tobey And Andrew

Tom Holland recently led the superhero flick Spider-Man: No Way Home that shattered several box-office records and became one of the biggest movies to be released during the pandemic era. Fresh off the success of No Way Home, Holland was asked if he would like to host the upcoming Oscar 2022 and the actor replied he would definitely 'grab' the opportunity if he was asked to.

The actor, who is currently busy promoting his next movie Uncharted was asked again about hosting Oscars 2022, but this time around he answered whether he would like to host the Academy Awards with his Spidey co-stars Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Tom Holland on hosting Oscars 2022

In an interview with Extra, Holland said that he would love to host the Oscars 2022 with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, but he didn't have enough time to do so. He said, "It would be a huge honour, but unfortunately I just don’t have time. I don’t have time to do it to the capacity that I would like to do it. If I was gonna do something as big as that, I really would like to take the time to make sure I got it right." Earlier, THR has reported that the Spider-Man star was indeed approached to host the prestigious award function.

Tom Holland in Uncharted

Tom is all set for the release of his next movie Uncharted which is based on a popular video game of the same name. He will be playing the role of Nathan Drake while Mark Walhberg will play the role of his mentor Victor Sullivan. The action-adventure film will also star Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas in supporting roles. The movie is set to release for a theatrical release on February 18 in India.

The official synopsis of Uncharted reads, "Nathan Drake and his partner Victor "Sully" Sullivan must go up against a wealthy, ruthless treasure hunter and his mercenaries in order to claim a lost fortune in gold from the voyages of Magellan, while also tracking clues that may lead to Drake's long-lost brother, Sam."

Image: AP