Tom Holland Says Zendaya Was His Support System During 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Rehearsal

After the massive success of Marvel's 2021 American superhero film, Spider-man No Way Home, Tom Holland recently went down memory lane and recalled how his co-star Zendaya was his support system during the rehearsals of the film. As the actor recently interacted with Deadline alongside this fellow Spidermen Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, he talked about how nervous he was when the other Spidermen were about to show up on the set.

Tom Holland reveals he was nervous about meeting the other two Spidermen

Tom Holland recently admitted how daunting it was before meeting his predecessors for the first time and revealed that the closer the date of them arriving came, the more nervous he became. While addressing Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, he said, "It was daunting — it was very daunting, because we were a long way into shooting before you guys showed up. We were maybe three months into principal photography. The date of 'the other Spider-Men are coming' was etched on my calendar and [it] was getting closer and closer and closer, and the closer [it] got, the more and more nervous I was."

Holland further recalled their first rehearsal together and revealed how he asked his co-stars Jacob Batalon and Zendaya to be there with him as a support system and mentioned how nervous he was. He further stated that they had to read the scene and he had no idea how would that go as they were playing the same character and had to bring their own heart and soul into it.

"We have to read the scene, and I don't know how this is gonna go because we're all playing the same character, and we all have to bring our own heart and soul into this, and it means a lot to them, and it means a lot to me. So Jacob and Zendaya were there on that first day," he stated.

Spider-man No Way Home cast

Apart from the Spidermen trio, other prominet actors in the movie included Zendaya as Michelle "MJ" Jones-Watson, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr Stephen Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Jamie Foxx as Max Dillon / Electro, Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn / Green Goblin, Jon Favreau as Harold "Happy" Hogan, Alfred Molina as Otto Octavius / Doctor Octopus, Benedict Wong as Wong, Marisa Tomei as May Parker, among others.

Image: Instagram/@tomholland2013