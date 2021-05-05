Tom Holland Shares A Mirror Selfie As He Flaunts His 'curls' In A Tie-dyed Sweatshirt

Hollywood actor Tom Holland's Instagram recently featured a selfie of the actor showing off his curls. The Spiderman actor shared the mirror selfie on his Instagram story and wrote "Curls". The actor was seen wearing a mask as he snapped the photo.

Tom Holland flaunts his 'curls' in a mirror selfie

In the photo, the actor was seen wearing a blue tie-dyed sweatshirt and mask as he snapped the selfie. The actor flaunted his curls and shared the picture with his fans and followers on his Insta story. The actor rose to fame for his portrayal of Spiderman in Marvel Cinematic Universe's movies like Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Tom Holland's upcoming movies

The actor is all set to star in the action-adventure film Uncharted. The movie is based on a video game of the same name and will also feature Mark Wahlberg in the lead role opposite Holland. The actor is all set to play the main role of Nathan Drake who is the protagonist of the Uncharted video game series and Mark Wahlberg will be playing the role of his mentor, Victor Sullivan. The movie also features actors like Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali, and Tati Gabrielle in supporting roles. The movie is set to release on 18th February 2022.

Tom Holland will also be seen in MCU's Spider-Man: No Way Home. The movie will serve as a direct sequel to the 2019 movie Spider-Man: Far From Home. The movie will star Zendaya, J. B. Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Alfred Molina. It will be released as part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film is scheduled to release on 17th December 2021

The actor was most recently seen in the 2021 dystopian movie Chaos Walking. It is based on Patrick Ness's science fiction trilogy books Chaos Walking, adapting its first book, The Knife of Never Letting Go. The movie features Daisy Ridley, Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, and David Oyelowo.

Source: Tom Holland's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.