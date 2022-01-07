Tom Holland Shares How He Pitched The Idea Of A Young 'James Bond' Film But Got Rejected

Actor Tom Holland is fresh off the success of his latest superhero flick Spider-Man: No Way Home which emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters across the world. Marking his third solo outing as the neighbourhood friendly superhero, the makers have promised that they are not done with the franchise as the actor might be seen donning the suit again soon. However, the young actor had his eyes on another iconic role during the filming of his second Spider-Man film.

Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as the British spy agent, James Bond, opened a door of opportunities for fans to see another actor don the classic black tux. With actors like Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, Regé-Jean Page and more posing as the potential candidates for the role, British actor Tom Holland was also considering the part albeit for the agent's origin story.

Did Tom Holland pitch a young James Bond film and got rejected?

In an interview with Total Film, the 25-year-old actor revealed that he pitched the idea of a James Bond origin story to Sony during or after the filming of Spider-Man: Far From Home. He stated, "I had a meeting after or during Spider-Man 2 with Sony to pitch this idea of a young Bond film that I'd come up with. It was the origin story of James Bond.''

However, the British actor admitted that Sony was not particularly interested in the idea as he said, ''It didn't really make sense. It didn't work. It was the dream of a young kid, and I don't think the Bond estate were particularly interested."

Although fans will not be seeing the young actor as the spy agent anytime soon, the young actor's pitching led to him bagging the role in the live-action flick Uncharted opposite Mark Walhberg. He continued, ''The idea of a young Bond film sparked this idea, in turn, that you could do a Nathan Drake story as an origin story, rather than as an addition to the games. And that opened a conversation."

Meanwhile, Tom Holland is all set to play the role of Nathan Drake in the upcoming film Uncharted opposite Mark Walberg who will be playing the role of Victor Sullivan. The film will be released on February 18.

