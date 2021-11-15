Tom Holland Shares How 'Spider-Man' Franchise Has Helped Him As A Person And Enjoy The Fam

Hollywood star Tom Holland is currently waiting for the release of the highly anticipated film Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor has often spoken about how the MCU film has helped him enjoy his fame and gain some confidence in the past. Now during a recent interaction with Total Film, the actor spoke bout how the film changed him for the better.

The forthcoming film is going to be Holland’s last standalone film of the superhero. Before this, he appeared in two more such films and other Marvel movies like Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, and Captain America: Civil War. As the release date of the film is inching closer, the actor opened up his heart and shared some interesting facts about his role in the film and how it has changed him over the years.

Tom Holland reveals how Spider-Man franchise helped him personally

While speaking to Total Film about Spider-Man, Tom Holland said that he has grown and changed in the best ways possible. With the film, he learned how to stand up for himself. He recalled the time when he first started making these films, he shared how he used to follow the instructions wholeheartedly. But with every passing time, Holland shared that later he realized that as an actor in your own film, one needs to protect himself “

He further added that sometimes he has learned to say ‘no’ as a full sentence. He has learned how to stand up for himself and how to behave in a professional capacity when you are the leader. He further states that with fame and achievements, he has learned how to enjoy it rather than run from it.

Having said that, Tom Holland revealed how fame has changed him. Recalling the amazing experiences he has witnessed in life, The 25 years old star said that as an actor, he has found so much confidence in his ability, through having this safety blanket that is Spider-Man. Holland confesses that it is like a playground for him where he can play freely and make mistakes. And sometimes those mistakes are the birth of the best idea, and that’s where the character’s growing from.

(Image: Instagram/Siderman_nowayhome/AP)