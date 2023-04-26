Tom Holland Starrer Last Call To Premiere At Tribecca Film Festival 2023

Tom Holland-starrer short film Last Call, will reportedly premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival this year. Last Call, is directed by Tom Holland's younger brother Harry Holland. The film also features Lindsay Duncan.

What is Last Call about?

The primary plot of short film, Last Call, deals with a mother - Kate - desperately attempting to reconnect with her son. Kate is haunted by the past and is seeking answers. These answers may decide the course of her future. The official description for the film reads, "Navigating an obvious void, Kate will finally have the chance to ask the questions that have haunted her past, and will decide her future". Last Call will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival this year.

Harry's approach to the film

Last Call reportedly deals with the theme of mental health. Harry wanted to be accurate in the projection and depiction of his themes. His creative calls for the short film have been largely influenced by information and cues he has gathered through his interactions with charities and individuals, keeping the short film in mind.

Harry's experience as a director

Last Call is not Harry Holland's first outing as a director. He has also directed another short film, In The Middle of the Night, having also been involved in mini-documentaries and music videos. He has also held brief roles in films like Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021 and Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019. He has also starred in Cherry, Uncharted and The Impossible. He has now directed elder brother Tom Holland in his next short film, Last Call. Tom Holland was last seen in 2022 film Uncharted. He will be seen later in the year in The Crowded Room, for which he is also the executive producer.

Last Call is co-written by Will South. The film is produced by Marie-Elena Dyche. It stars Harry's elder brother actor Tom Holland along with Lindsay Duncan. The Tribeca Film Festival will take place between June 7 to June 18.