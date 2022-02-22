Tom Holland Starrer 'Uncharted' Most Likely To Become A Franchise After Box Office Success

Tom Holland and Mark Walhberg starrer adventure movie Uncharted was released earlier this month and has reportedly crossed $100 million collections at the global box office. The movie is based on the popular video game franchise of the same name and follows the adventures of treasure hunter Nathan Drake. Post the success of Uncharted, the makers are planning to release more sequels of the movie and will likely continue the franchise.

Will there be an Uncharted sequel? Director Ruben Fleischer answers

In an interview with Deadline, Director Ruben Fleischer, opened up about the possible sequel of Uncharted. He said, "I can’t help but hope we’ll be doing a sequel. I think Sony is appropriately superstitious and they don’t plan things without knowing how they’ll be received." The head of Sony Pictures also seemingly confirmed that the movie will be continued as a franchise. As per Cosmic Book News, the head of Sony shared a memo and called Uncharted "new hit movie franchise."

His memo read, "With over $100M in box office worldwide in just one weekend, and a 90% positive audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, Uncharted is a new hit movie franchise for the company." The movie has grossed over $139 million worldwide and is currently the fifth highest-grossing film of 2022.

Uncharted also stars Mark Walhberg as Victor Sullivan, the mentor of Holland's character Nathan Drake. The movie is being helmed by Ruben Fleischer who is best known as the director of Zombieland and its sequel Zombieland: Double Tap. The movie also stars Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas in supporting roles. The adventure drama movie was released in India on February 18.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, "Nathan Drake and his partner Victor "Sully" Sullivan must go up against a wealthy, ruthless treasure hunter and his mercenaries in order to claim a lost fortune in gold from the voyages of Magellan, while also tracking clues that may lead to Drake's long-lost brother, Sam." The Uncharted video game has been universally acclaimed and commercially successful and is one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time.