Tom Holland Talks About 'love' For Zendaya; 'adamant' To Keep Personal Life 'private'

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been a talking point over the past few weeks ahead of the release of the action venture. However, it is not just the film, but also the alleged relationship between the lead stars that has sparked curiosity among fans. Tom Holland and Zendaya are rumoured to be in a relationship and their appearances, social media PDA have been sparking headlines on the equation that the duo shares.

Tom has now said that having Zendaya in his life has been 'instrumental' to his 'sanity. ' He shared that she was 'so good' in being a role model for the youngsters and how she takes the fame, which involves people asking for pictures, in a warmer way than him who would ask to be left alone. The 25-year-old also said that the talk about their relationship, was their 'story', not one he would have without her and added that they would talk about it when they felt ready for it.

Tom Holland opens up on relationship with Zendaya

Tom Holland, in an interview with GQ, spoke about the spotlight on his relationship with Zendaya after the two were spotted kissing in a car in July. The British artist called the lack of privacy one of the 'downsides' that came with the fame associated with their jobs. The actor added that they 'sort of felt robbed' of their privacy then.

He gave an unofficial confirmation on the relationship by sharing that the moment which was about 'two people that love each other' had become one that is 'shared with the entire world.' Zendaya also made a statement in the interview, calling the paparazzi moment “strange, weird, confusing and invasive.” The Dune star stated that they wished some moments or things were their own when they 'really love and care about somebody' and added that love was a 'sacred thing' that two people experience and enjoy among themselves.

Tom preferred to keep fans waiting for an official confirmation and said that he was always 'adamant' about keeping his private life private because he thought he shared a lot about his life with the world. He, however, credits Zendaya for being kinder to fans, making him realise that handling fame 'was also work', after which he has started smiling, hugging fans and doing the meet-and-greet events. Tom said that more than being ready to talk about their relationship, it was about not wanting to share it at all.

Meanwhile, the Spider-Man star posted three pictures of Zendaya over the past few weeks on Instagram, first a pic of them together, and two other snaps of his rumoured ladylove, from her fashion appearances, prompting her response too in the comments, leaving fans gushing over them.

The duo share some romantic moments in the trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was released on Tuesday. The superhero venture releases on December 17.