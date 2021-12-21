Tom Holland Thinks He Can 'really Win Oscar' For 'Spider-Man No Way Home'; Do You Agree?

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been raging at the box office ever since its release on December 16. The superhero venture has gone on to bag the third-highest opening weekend of all-time, and the venture could chase many other records during its run at the ticket windows. While the superhero films are known to rake in the moolah at the box office, similar success is usually not seen at the awards ceremonies like Oscars, with very few movies of the genre making a major impact, especially for the lead characters.

However, could this change with Spider-Man: No Way Home? The lead actor of the venture, Tom Holland, seemed to 'believe' that he could go on and change the trend. The 25-year-old quipped that he was confident about winning the Oscar this year.

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland thinks he will 'win Oscar'

Amid the buzz surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home being the last installment of the franchise, Tom Holland, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, was asked what the future had in store for his Peter Parker/Spider-Man. The actor first replied that he did not know how to answer that question.

He then continued that he really loved the character and that it would be 'sad' for him to bid goodbye. Tom added that he had 'achieved basically everything' he wanted to achieve with the character. Tom then seemed to joke that he really thought he was 'going to win the Oscar' for this movie. He quipped that such confidence about the movie was 'great' and a proof of how much he cherishes the role.

Spider-Man: No Way Home takes superb opening at box office

Spider-Man: No Way Home has reportedly grossed $600 million at the box office in its four-day extended weekend at the box office. In the process, it has become the third-highest grosser of all time in the duration, behind Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers. The plot revolves the opening up of the multi-verse, the villains from the previous films, and Spider Man battling them. The film also stars Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch and has been directed by Jon Watts.

