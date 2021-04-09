Tom Holland To Star In Upcoming Apple Anthology Series 'The Crowded Room'

Tom Holland is known for playing Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He has received praises for his performance as Peter Parker. The actor has a number of interesting projects lined up and has now added another one to the list. Holland is set to star in a new anthology series for Apple TV+ titled The Crowded Room that will explore the true stories of people who have struggled and learned to live with mental illness.

Apple TV+ has recently ordered The Crowded Room, an upcoming seasonal anthology show. It stars Tom Holland in the lead role as Billy Milligan, the first person ever acquitted of a crime because of multiple personality disorder, now known as dissociative identity disorder. The 10-part series will be written and executively produce by Akiva Goldsman. He has won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay and the Golden Globe Award for Best Screenplay for the 2001 film A Beautiful Mind starring Russell Crowe, which also bagged the Oscar for Best Picture.

The Crowded Room is an anthology series that will explore the inspirational and true stories of those who have struggled and learned to successfully live with mental illness. The first season is a captivating thriller, inspired by the award-winning biography The Minds of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes.

The project is produced by Birdman and 12 Years a Slave producer New Regency. Tom Holland will serve as an executive producer. The series is co-produced between Apple Studios and New Regency. Akiva Goldsman will serve as an EP through his Weed Road Productions banner. It will also be executive produced by Alexandra Milchan for EMJAG Productions and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, and Michael Schaefer.

Tom Holland recently appeared in the crime drama film Cherry, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. It was distributed by Apple Studios in theatres on February 26, 2021, and premiered on Apple TV+ on March 12, 2021. The movie received mixed reviews, but Holland’s performance as Nico Walker was appreciated by the audience.

The actor will next be seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home reprising his role of Peter Parker aka Spider-Man in the MCU. Directed by Jon Watts, it also features Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and others. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on December 17, 2021. The actor will also bring Nathan Drake into live-action with Uncharted movie, alongside Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali, and Tati Gabrielle.

