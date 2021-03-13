Tom Holland Wants To Make A Cameo Appearance With Jacob Batalon On Zendaya's 'Euphoria'

Tom Holland would love to guest star in Emmy award recipient Zendaya's acclaimed TV series Euphoria. He expressed his intent on bringing his Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Jacob Batalon on the show as well if he were to make a cameo in the series. Currently, all three actors are busy filming for Spider-Man: No Way Home which will be released in theatres on December 17, 2021. Tom, Zendaya and Jacob will reprise their roles as Peter Parker, MJ, and Ned Leeds, respectively. Read on to know what Tom Holland said about having a "Spider-Man reunion" with his co-star Zendaya below.

Tom Holland wants to cameo on HBO's Euphoria with Jacob Batalon

In an interview with Collider, he mentioned that he would love to be in Euphoria, but not without his Spider-Man co-star Jacob Batalon. Tom added that he wouldn't mind him and Batalon being placed in the background of one of Zendaya's scenes, as the latter two are his best friends. He expressed that he would love to be a part of the show and would "do anything for them".

Tom Holland also revealed that his real brother Harry is confirmed for a role in the upcoming Spider-Man sequel. The role will see Harry play a criminal mastermind apprehended by the web-slinger. He added that director Jon Watts had the perfect idea for Tom's brother in Spider-Man: No Way Home as a bank robber, whom Tom Holland will catch, and admitted the process was "a lot of fun".

Created by Sam Levinson, Euphoria premiered on HBO in 2019 and features Zendaya in the lead role as Rue Bennett. The series follows her story and a group of high school students who navigate through their experiences of sex, drugs, friendships, love, identity, and trauma. For her performance, Zendaya won the Primetime Emmy Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series, making her the youngest actress in history to win the award. HBO also released two one hour special episodes in December and January, respectively.

Tom Holland and Zendaya on the work front

Tom Holland has expressed that he would love to return for future sequels in the MCU's Spider-Man franchise as long as the studio will allow him. The actor was recently seen in Doug Liman's Chaos Walking alongside Daisey Ridley and Mads Mikkelsen which was released on March 5 to negative reviews. Tom Holland also starred in the Russo Brothers recent film Cherry, which was released theatrically on February 26 and premiered on Apple TV+ on March 12.

Zendaya recently starred in Sam Levinson's black and white romantic drama Malcolm & Marie (2021) for Netflix, alongside John David Washington. She is set to appear in filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's highly anticipated film adaptation of Dune (2021), where she stars alongside Timothee Chalamet. The film will be released in theatres and HBO Max simultaneously on October 1.