Tom Holland Wishes Spider-Man Co-star Zendaya On Her Birthday; Calls Her 'My MJ'

Spider-Man co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland are rumoured to have taken their on-screen romance to real life. The couple was recently spotted by the paparazzi's hanging out together and sharing a kiss. Fans of the couple were sent into a frenzy post the pictures started circulating on the web. Tom Holland has now fueled the dating rumours as he took to his Instagram to wish Zendaya on her birthday and called her 'My MJ.'

Tom Holland wishes Zendaya on her birthday

Tom Holland took to his Instagram shared a picture with Zendaya from the sets of their movie Spider-Man. The photo featured Tom in his Spider-Man costume while Zendaya leans on his shoulder to click the snap. Holland accompanied the photo with a sweet caption and called Zendaya 'My MJ' referring to her character in the Spider-man movies. He wrote, "My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx." The duo will soon be seen in MCU's much-awaited movie Spider-Man: No Way Home.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer released

Marvel Cinematic Universe recently dropped the trailer of Tom Holland starrer movie Spider-Man: No Way Home's trailer. The trailer soon broke the 24-hour global record for the most-watched and talked about trailer ever. The trailer of the movie also introduced some of the old characters and gave fans a peek into the crazy multiverse shenanigans. In the trailer, Peter goes to Dr Strange and asks his help to reverse time and make people forget his identity, in doing so they unleash the horrors of the multiverse.

The trailer shows the return of Alfred Molina's Dr Otto Octavius and his 'extra' bionic limbs, from 2004's Spider-Man 2 that featured Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man. The trailer also hinted at the return of Willem Dafoe's notorious Green Goblin and his familiar bomb attacks. There's also a brief glimpse of what appears to be Jamie Foxx's Electro, reprising his role from 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 that featured Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man. Rumours about previous Spider-Mans Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield making an appearance in the movie have been making their rounds ever since the movie was announced, but has been confirmed yet. The movie is all set to release in the theatres on December 17, 2021.

(IMAGE CREDITS- TOM HOLLAND & ZENDAYA'S INSTAGRAM)