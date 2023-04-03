Tom Holland, Zendaya In India: Rendezvous With Indian Celebs To Luxury Yacht Ride

Quick links:
Tom Holland and Zendaya arrived in Mumbai on March 31. Take a look at how they spent their time in the city.
Uopn arrival, the couple was snapped at the Kalina airport in Mumbai. Tom kept his look simple and opted for a pink coloured T-shirt teamed with blue denim and black jacket.
On the other hand, Zendaya wore a white T-shirt paired with black jeans and matching long jacket.
The Spider-Man couple attended the opening ceremony of Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre. The actor looked classy in a black tuxedo.
After the event, Tom opened the door of a car for his ladylove. They later waved at the photographers.
Tom and Zendaya had a cosy afternoon as they took off for a relaxing sea tour on a luxury yacht. While the actor wore a White T-shirt, the Euphoria actress sported a red dress.
Reportedly, they saw the Mumbai skyline, the harbour, Sassoon Dock and admired the architectural beauty of The Gateway of India & the adjacent Taj Mahal Palace.
After the short stay, Tom and Zendaya bid adieu to India. They were snapped at the airport while holding hands. This was their visit to the country.
Tom Holland shakes hands with the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd Mukesh Ambani.