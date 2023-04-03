Last Updated:

Tom Holland, Zendaya In India: Rendezvous With Indian Celebs To Luxury Yacht Ride

Tom Holland and Zendaya spent some quality time in India, far from home in the US. Take a look at their adorable moments in Mumbai.

Hardika Gupta
Tom Holland-Zendaya
@tomdaya/Twitter

Tom Holland and Zendaya arrived in Mumbai on March 31. Take a look at how they spent their time in the city.

Tom Holland-Zendaya
Image: Varinder Chawla

Uopn arrival, the couple was snapped at the Kalina airport in Mumbai. Tom kept his look simple and opted for a pink coloured T-shirt teamed with blue denim and black jacket. 

Tom Holland-Zendaya
Image: Varinder Chawla

On the other hand, Zendaya wore a white T-shirt paired with black jeans and matching long jacket. 

Tom Holland-Zendaya
@tomholland/Instagram

The Spider-Man couple attended the opening ceremony of Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre. The actor looked classy in a black tuxedo. 

Tom Holland-Zendaya
@rahulmishra/Instagram

Zendaya opted for a blue sequinned saree by ace designer Rahul Mishra. 

Tom Holland-Zendaya
@tomdaya/Twitter

At the event, they posed with Gigi Hadid, Penelope Cruz and designer Law Roach. 

Tom Holland-Zendaya
@tomdaya/Twitter

After the event, Tom opened the door of a car for his ladylove. They later waved at the photographers. 

Tom Holland-Zendaya
@bluebaymarine/Instagram

Tom and Zendaya had a cosy afternoon as they took off for a relaxing sea tour on a luxury yacht. While the actor wore a White T-shirt, the Euphoria actress sported a red dress. 

Tom Holland-Zendaya
@bluebaymarine/Instagram

Reportedly, they saw the Mumbai skyline, the harbour, Sassoon Dock and admired the architectural beauty of The Gateway of India & the adjacent Taj Mahal Palace.

Tom Holland-Zendaya
@tomdaya/Twitter

After the short stay, Tom and Zendaya bid adieu to India. They were snapped at the airport while holding hands. This was their visit to the country. 

Tom Holland
Twitter

Tom Holland shakes hands with the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd Mukesh Ambani.

Tom Holland
Image: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor with Tom Holland at NMACC opening night.

