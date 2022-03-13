Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' Banned In Vietnam Over Inclusion Of Images Of 'nine Dash Line'

Tom Holland starrer adventure film Uncharted was released on February 18 and has been doing impeccable business in the ticket windows. The film is based on the popular video game franchise of the same name and follows the adventures of treasure hunter Nathan Drake. Uncharted also stars Mark Walhberg as Victor Sullivan, the mentor of Holland's character Nathan Drake. Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas are also a part of the film as supporting actors.

Tom Holland's Uncharted banned in Vietnam

As the film continues to mint money across ticket windows, in a slight setback to its remarkable run, Vietnam has banned Sony's Uncharted as the country claimed that the movie included a map that depicts China’s contested territorial claims in Southeast Asia. The ban has been announced by the Vietnamese state media on Saturday. Vietnam News Agency reported, "The film was banned from distribution after we watched it and found it contained an illegal image of the infamous nine-dash line."

More on the nine-dash line

The nine-dash line represents the line segments on various maps that accompanied the claims of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and the Republic of China (ROC) in the South China Sea. Not that the entire space within the nine-dash line is their territory to control, but China claims that the islands within it, the Paracel, Spratly, Zhongsha, and Pratas, all belong to them. Certain places, known as the "Great Wall of Sand", have undergone PRC land reclamation efforts. The claimed area also represents extends to territory also claimed by Taiwan, Vietnam, The Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia, Paracel and Spratley Islands.

More about Uncharted

The official synopsis of the movie reads, "Nathan Drake and his partner Victor "Sully" Sullivan must go up against a wealthy, ruthless treasure hunter and his mercenaries in order to claim a lost fortune in gold from the voyages of Magellan, while also tracking clues that may lead to Drake's long-lost brother, Sam."

The movie is helmed by Ruben Fleischer who is best known as the director of Zombieland and its sequel Zombieland: Double Tap. The Uncharted video game has been universally acclaimed and commercially successful and is one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time. Post the success of Uncharted, the makers are planning to release more sequels of the movie and will likely continue the franchise.

Image: Instagram/@unchartedmovie