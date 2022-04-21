Tom Parker's Wife Kelsey Breaks Down At 'soulmate's' Funeral, Says 'Our Souls Are Endless'

Emotions ran high at the funeral of Tom Parker at Petts Wood, South East London on Wednesday. The singer passed away at 33 due to brain tumour on March 30.

He was laid to rest amid emotional scenes, with his wife Kelsey Hardwick breaking down during the last rites. She also had a heartbreaking message, recalling their journey as 'soulmates'.

Tom Parker's wife Kelsey Hardwick gets emotional at funeral of singer

Kelsey Hardwick, as per a report on The Sun, opened up about her husband and the journey with him in a pre-recorded message during his last rites. She recalled meeting him before he became famous through his boy band The Wanted and deciding that she would marry him. Kelsey remembered Tom's statements that he would not have time for her after he became famous, but promised that he would not leave her alone.

She said they were 'soulmates' and that marrying him was the 'best day' of her life. Calling Tom her 'best friend', she stated that they lived '1000 years in 13 years' and that he knew her better than anyone and vice versa.

Kelsey highlighted Tom believing in her at a time no one did and added that she could still feel him. "Our souls are endless', she said, as she promised that she would carry him with her until they meet again.

She also paid a tribute to him by wearing a hair clip in the form of the word 'Tom.' The late artiste's colleagues from his popular band The Wanted, Jay McGuiness, Siva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes and Max George, were also present at the event and carried their bandmate's coffin during his final journey.

Among the other celebrities who arrived to pay their last respects to Tom Parker was One Direction singer Liam Payne.

The couple were parents to two children, a daughter Aurelia and son Bodhi, aged 2 and 1 respectively. The children were not present at the funeral of their father. However, a wreath that formed the word 'Daddy' was sent for Tom.

A wreath that read 'Glad You Came', one of his popular songs, were the other notable gestures to express love for the Heart Vacancy artiste.

Tom Parker legacy

Tom Parker had shot to fame with the band The Wanted around 2010 and churned numerous albums and hits songs till 2014, after which the group went on a hiatus. The singer then released solo songs.

He announced his diagnosis of inoperable grade 4 glioblastoma on October 12, 2020.

The band's reunion hit Rule The World in October 2021 turned out to be his last release.