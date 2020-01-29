Tom Selleck Birthday: Times The Actor Made An Appearance On F.R.I.E.N.D.S

Tom Selleck, born on January 29, is a popular actor known for his roles in films like Blue Bloods, Three Men and a Baby, Magnum PI, Mr. Baseball and more. The actor was also a part of the popular TV show, F.R.I.E.N.D.S. He played the character of Monica's father's best friend, Richard Burke. The star later became a recurring character on the show when he dated Monica in the second season. Here are all the times the star made an appearance on the show.

Tom Selleck: Times the actor was seen on F.R.I.E.N.D.S

Season 2

This was the star's first on-screen appearance on the show when Monica and Phoebe cater to a party hosted by him. Monica only knows him as her Dad's best friend earlier. Throughout the party, the duo is seen conversing together and instantly hitting it off. Setting an eye appointment with him, Richard and Monica try to maintain a platonic relationship but end up kissing. Soon, they start dating after failed attempts of trying not to. Post this, the actor is seen as a recurring character on the season till they finally break up when Monica realises that she wants to have a baby with someone who wants it too.

Season 3

When Monica goes to return a film she rented, she runs into her ex, Richard, at the shop. The two exchange pleasantries and end up having a good time and then decide to go grab a bite. He then asks her to help him cook lasagna and Monica agrees. The duo keep telling themselves and their friends that they are just 'friends'. They reunite casually and start fooling around once again. But then Richard tells her that if they get back together, they will be right where they were before the breakup.

Season 5

Monica tells Rachel and Phoebe that she met Richard and they had lunch. When they go to Vegas, Chandler finds this out and the two have a huge fight about it. Once they reconcile, they decide to get married in Vegas. But when the moment comes, they get cold feet and decide to move in together instead.

Season 6

When Chandler plans on proposing to Monica, Richard makes his final appearance when Chandler tries to throw her off by acting casual. When Monica feels that Chandler is not interested in marriage, surprisingly Richard comes to see her and tell her that he had a change of heart and is ready to give her everything she wants to be with her. Devastated, she gets confused about everything and later proposes to Chandler.

