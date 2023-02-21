Tom Sizemore, Saving Private Ryan Actor, In Critical Condition After Brain Aneurysm

Hollywood actor Tom Sizemore was recently admitted to intensive care after suffering a brain aneurysm. His representative confirmed the news on Monday (February 20) to CNN, a US media channel. Sizemore suffered the aneurysm at his Los Angeles residence on Saturday at around 2 a.m. local time.

His manager, Charles Lago, stated the actor is receiving treatment in an intensive care unit. Sizemore's status is "a wait-and-see situation," for now. Lago said, “He is in the hospital. His family is aware of the situation and is hoping for the best. It is too early to know about [a] recovery situation as he is in critical condition under observation."

Struggled with drug addiction, guilty of assault

In a 2010 interview, the actor confessed to CNN's Larry King he had been addicted to cocaine, heroin, and meth. He even participated in the 2010 season of the reality show Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew. The actor has been arrested multiple times for drug abuse, possession, and driving under the influence. He also sought treatment for heroin and methamphetamine usage.

In 2003, Sizemore was found guilty of assaulting his girlfriend, Heidi Fleiss. The Red Planet actor was detained twice in Los Angeles, once in 2009 for alleged violence on a former spouse and again in 2011.

A 26-year-old actress sued Sizemore in 2018 on the grounds of molesting her when she was 11 years old when they were filming Born Killers. Sizemore refuted the allegations and the lawsuit was subsequently dropped.

Career

Tom Sizemore has had a long career in film and television. He is best known for his appearances as the battle-tested sergeant alongside Tom Hanks' side in Saving Private Ryan in 1998 and as the Army Ranger battalion commander in Black Hawk Down in 2001. He was also nominated for a Golden Globe Award in 2000 for his performance in Witness Protection.