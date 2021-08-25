Tommy Dorfman is a popular American actor best known for essaying the role of Ryan Shaver in the Netflix series, 13 Reasons Why. As the actor recently came out as a trans woman, she spoke about how her life changed after that. She even talked about how she always saw herself as a woman and how she later received support from the trans community.

Tommy Dorfman on her life as a woman

In a recent Q&A session with InStyle, Tommy Dorfman talked about how she previously thought that her transition might not happen until she was in her 40s and added how the COVID-19 lockdowns and the trans community supported her.

"A trans elder asked me what I see myself as when I'm older, when I'm 60, 70, 90. It was so clear, I just saw Cate Blanchett. But I really couldn't imagine not being a mother or a grandmother. My spirit was so attuned to whatever it means to be a woman. I've walked in the privilege of a male body, but is all I've known on the inside. Trans women would clock me all the time and be like, 'Hey, girl, what's up?' because it's sort of a thing you recognized," she said.

While speaking about her upcoming movie, Sharp Stick in which she will be playing a female character for the first time, she revealed how she switched her hormones and added that she never felt better in her life. "I spent 28 years of my life suicidal and depressed and recovering from alcoholism and drug addiction. I don't think I've ever been genuinely happy until this past year. I look at the Internet chronicle of photos of me since I started working, and I can see how unhappy I was in every photo. It's wild.,” she added.

Tommy Dorfman even opened up about her transition and said-

Two weeks into having estrogen in my body, I was like, 'Oh.' It felt like I sank into the earth and was grounded. I can sleep now. I wake up moderately happy. I felt it hit, and I was like, 'Let's ride.' And as the testosterone leaves my body, I feel so much better. I'm more energized. I feel how I think I was always supposed to feel.

She further talked about how her transition was “puberty as an adult” and stated that it was her second one. "It's body-aching and emotionally wonky. But I had an opportunity to be of service. And for the most part, putting it into my work,” she explained.

IMAGE: AP