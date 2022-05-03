The star-studded event, Met Gala 2022 started off on a high note with stars gracing the red carpet in style. The event witnessed some of the biggest stars of the Hollywood film fraternity taking their fashion game a notch higher with their sartorial choices of attires.

The gala event not only celebrated fashion but also gave a platform to artists to voice their opinion on various issues. Tommy Dorfman, who came out as transgender last summer grabbed the opportunity and opened up on the importance of trans representation at the Met Gala 2022.

Tommy Dorfman on the importance of Trans representation at Met Gala

On Monday, the 13 Reasons Why fame Tommy Dorfman made her Met Gala red carpet debut in a customised look by Christopher Kane. The actor walked the red carpet of Met Gala 2022 wearing a dark emerald floor-length cut-out dress made from rubber. She also accessorized her hair with a beaded headband. Dorfman completed the entire look with a pair of long black evening gloves and a matching handbag.

Tommy, who came out publicly as a transgender woman in July last year, recently opened up to Variety about the importance of transgender representation at events like the Met Gala. Dorfman said, "I think trans representation if I had had it as a kid — if I had seen it on the carpet as a kid, it would have really helped me understand myself." She further added, "I’m hoping that trans women like myself and trans people on these carpets help you feel seen as much as possible."

Here, take a look at the video posted by Variety-

Tommy Dorfman on the importance of trans representation at the #MetGala: “I’m hoping that trans women like myself and trans people on these carpets help you feel seen as much as possible.” https://t.co/2kVWwK9Yn6 pic.twitter.com/WfVkWLmNQp — Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2022

Tommy Dorfman on her life as a trans woman

Last year, Tommy Dorfman came out as a trans woman and spoke about how her life changed post that. In a Q&A session with InStyle, Tommy Dorfman said-

"A trans elder asked me what I see myself as when I'm older, when I'm 60, 70, 90. It was so clear, I just saw Cate Blanchett. But I really couldn't imagine not being a mother or a grandmother. My spirit was so attuned to whatever it means to be a woman. I've walked in the privilege of a male body, but is all I've known on the inside. Trans women would clock me all the time and be like, 'Hey, girl, what's up?' because it's sort of a thing you recognized"

